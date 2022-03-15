Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.36 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

