Emerald Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $318.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

