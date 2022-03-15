Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$44.58 on Friday. Empire has a 1-year low of C$36.20 and a 1-year high of C$45.20. The stock has a market cap of C$11.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

