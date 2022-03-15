Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.61.
Shares of EXK opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.38 million, a P/E ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.76.
About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
