Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.61.

Shares of EXK opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.38 million, a P/E ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 988,813 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 330,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 75,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

