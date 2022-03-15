Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.38 million, a PE ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 783.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 55,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

