EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

Several research firms have commented on ENS. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.46. The stock had a trading volume of 154,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

