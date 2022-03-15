EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 24.35 ($0.32) on Friday. EnQuest has a one year low of GBX 15.16 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.82. The stock has a market cap of £459.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 149,203 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £26,856.54 ($34,923.98). Also, insider John Winterman purchased 200,000 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,015.60).

About EnQuest (Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.