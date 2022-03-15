Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Eos Energy Enterprises posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOSE shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of EOSE opened at $2.86 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $154.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randall B. Gonzales bought 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after buying an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 656,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 875,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.