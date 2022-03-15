EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $504.20.
EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
EPAM stock traded up $4.74 on Thursday, reaching $224.74. 64,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.32 and a 200-day moving average of $560.25. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.