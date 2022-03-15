EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $504.20.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

EPAM stock traded up $4.74 on Thursday, reaching $224.74. 64,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.32 and a 200-day moving average of $560.25. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

