EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,300 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 1,047,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 893.5 days.

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQBBF shares. UBS Group raised EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.13.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

