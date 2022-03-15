Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.26. Equillium has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equillium by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

