Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$10.75 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.16.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Doug Reddy purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.44 per share, with a total value of C$197,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,123,060.56.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.