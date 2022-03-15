Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$10.75 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.16.
Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Recommended Stories
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.