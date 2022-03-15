Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. Equitable posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,916,050 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Equitable by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,909,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,877. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

