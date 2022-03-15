Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($46.70) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of CUYTY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.
Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.
