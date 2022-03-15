Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($46.70) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Shares of CUYTY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.