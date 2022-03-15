Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Etsy by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Etsy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 57,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total transaction of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

