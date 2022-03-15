Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS EUMNF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Euro Manganese has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

