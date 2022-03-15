EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 20.54.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up 0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 12.60. 325,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,983. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 10.38 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.96.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,349,000. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,506 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 62,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
