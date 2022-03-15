EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVCM stock opened at 12.22 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 10.38 and a 1-year high of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 62,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 132,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 859.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 119,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVCM. Barclays decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

