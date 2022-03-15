Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

IVV stock opened at $421.45 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

