Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.16% of Biglari worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biglari by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biglari during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Biglari during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Biglari by 6.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 32.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BH stock opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $188.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 10,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,504.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 63.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

