Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 436.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Paylocity by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Paylocity by 315.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $182.87 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

