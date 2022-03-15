Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

