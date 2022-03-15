Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,358. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHVN stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average of $128.13. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

