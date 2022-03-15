Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in National Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in National Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in National Research by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Research by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Research by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Research alerts:

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $248,821.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NRC opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $930.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

National Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.