Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 149,112 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Exelixis by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,132,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,077,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Exelixis by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 45,181 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

