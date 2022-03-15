Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $218.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.52.

EXPE stock opened at $179.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.92.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

