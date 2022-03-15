F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $722,988.90 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geng Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Geng Lin sold 1,306 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $255,936.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.71. 7,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,438. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in F5 Networks by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

