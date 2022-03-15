Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,862,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $466.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,301,725 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

