Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Up 58.2% in February

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ FLMN traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 47,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,850. The stock has a market cap of $518.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

