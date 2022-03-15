Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.61. 3,073,457 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40.

