Financial Management Network Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,206. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $221.83 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.31.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

