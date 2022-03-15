First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 4,640 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 143,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

SON opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.