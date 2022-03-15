First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 3,380 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NiSource were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

