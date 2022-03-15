First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PPL were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

