First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after purchasing an additional 547,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,243,000 after purchasing an additional 213,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $103.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

