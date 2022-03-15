First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $248,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 412,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

