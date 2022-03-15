First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $248,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 412,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $30.16.
In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.