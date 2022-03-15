First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,215 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,045,000 after buying an additional 1,374,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Regions Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,100,000 after buying an additional 1,120,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,339 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

