First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Up 33.1% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 1,698,758 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,668,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,999,000.

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

