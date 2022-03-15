First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.