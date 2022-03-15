First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. 6,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.60. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,937,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,978,000 after acquiring an additional 737,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,488,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 361,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,261,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,360,000 after acquiring an additional 354,422 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,152,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,139,000 after acquiring an additional 313,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,943,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares during the last quarter.

