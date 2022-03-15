First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. 6,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.60. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $48.31.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.
