Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will report $86.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.85 million to $87.22 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $68.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $376.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.34 million to $378.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $479.39 million, with estimates ranging from $467.17 million to $494.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

FVRR stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,420. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.