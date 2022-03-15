Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Flagshp Cmty Re to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.