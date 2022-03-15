Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $37,316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after acquiring an additional 499,654 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.