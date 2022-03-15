Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 92,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,764. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the third quarter worth $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fluor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fluor by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

