FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Insider Nicholas Pfeiffer Sells 2,181 Shares

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Pfeiffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00.

FMC stock opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $126.71.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,634,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

