Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fortive by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 324.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,312,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after acquiring an additional 80,429 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fortive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.43.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

