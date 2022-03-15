Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,225 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,561. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

