Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.19. 120,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,468,488. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.31 and its 200 day moving average is $453.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

