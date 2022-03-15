Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,181 shares of company stock worth $2,404,906. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.04. 9,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.94. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

