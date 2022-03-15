Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FLAC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 85.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

